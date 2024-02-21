Press Release

State Rep. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County) is pleased to announce that student ticket prices for sectional, district, regional, and state tournament games have decreased.

According to a release distributed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, student tickets for sectional, district, and regional games will cost $5 and student tickets for state tournament games will cost $10. These prices will save students up to $3 per ticket compared to 2023 prices.

“High school sporting events are a community experience that should be able to be enjoyed by all without the cost of a tickets being an obstacle,” said Pizzulli. “I am pleased to know our efforts have been successful once again since last year and that our local high school students will have the opportunity to create once in a lifetime memories with their friends as a result.”

Pizzulli spearheaded House Bill 311, legislation to address ticket price gouging and the increased difficulty for students to purchase tickets at games using cash.

