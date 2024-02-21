State Representative Justin Pizzulli stopped into The Precinct Cafe’ on February 15 to present the proclamation for the Employment First project created by the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the added asset of the community cafe’ on the courthouse square. The Cafe’ staff was excited to meet their State Representative. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Amy Mahaffey, Lizabeth Lafferty, Representative Pizzulli, Chasity Glascock, Ellie Stephens and Danielle Gardner. (Photo provided)