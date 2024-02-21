A 12 step process like Narcotics Anonymous

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Beyond Surviving” isn’t Narcotics Anonymous (NA), but it is a 12-step process for individuals with a narcotic dependency. Led by Peer Supporter and Chemical Dependency Counselor Shayla Tumbleson on Wednesdays from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Adams County Courthouse classroom. “Beyond Surviving” is open to the public.

Although the program is open to the public, the court’s 210 program members are also welcome to join. The Health Department also offers a closed meeting on Friday for people on probation and participants of the 210 program.

Tumbleson explained that there are differences between this program and Narcotics Anonymous. For instance, if an inmate participates, there can be no hugging or physical contact. They strive to keep the non-physicality across the board.

Tumbleson said the group starts with introductory readings and “just for today” meditations. They do utilize the Blue Book from NA. Head of Behavioral Health Courts Division Tara Plymesser said, “We have certain rules, but we go by the same curriculum.” The rules are specific so that public members and inmates can attend together.

It’s still an anonymous community, stresses Tumbleson, “It’s all confidential.” As a facilitator, she wants everyone to introduce themselves and speak. She said if it is someone’s first time, she wants to make them comfortable before encouraging them to speak. Tumbleson organizes icebreakers and asks everyone to give a positive affirmation about themselves. When someone new joins the group, she has everyone announce their clean date and drug of choice. “It’s a way to make people feel like they’re not alone,” she said.

Like NA, those achieving milestones in “Beyond Surviving“ obtain dog tags rather than chips. Tumbleson said, “We have an open, safe environment, and people can see the success stories.”