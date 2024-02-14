News Release

The Adams County Board of Commissioners have announced plans for a groundbreaking new Dog and Kennel Facility that will be situated on a spacious three-acre site near the Adams County Airport. This innovative project reflects an ongoing commitment to animal welfare and community services, marking a significant step forward in providing top-tier care and facilities for our four-legged friends.

“In launching the new state-of-the-art dog and kennel facility, we are not just building a space for animal care, we are investing in a future where the bond between pets and our community is nurtured and celebrated. This facility represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to animal welfare and community service. It will be a place where compassion meets innovation, ensuring every dog receives the care and love they deserve,” The Adams County Board of Commissioners said in a prepared statement.

The new facility is designed with the well-being of dogs at its core, featuring forty indoor/outdoor access kennels that allow for ample freedom and comfort. These accommodations ensure that each animal enjoys a healthy balance of indoor refuge and outdoor play, setting a new standard for animal care facilities in the region.

In an exciting development for the project, a Capital Building Fund has been established, with initial funding already moved into Fund #675. This financial foundation underscores the community’s commitment to the project and ensures that the necessary resources are in place to bring this vision to life.

The proposed location near Adams County Airport was chosen for its accessibility and potential to foster greater connectivity with the community. This strategic choice not only benefits the facility’s operational aspects but also enhances the visibility and reach of animal welfare efforts within Adams County.

The process of bringing this project to life is moving swiftly, with bids set to be advertised as soon as the blueprints are finalized. The Adams County Board of Commissioners is dedicated to transparency and engagement throughout this process, ensuring that the community is informed and involved at every step.

Projected to break ground in the summer of 2024, this facility is poised to become a beacon of hope and a testament to what we can achieve when we come together for a common cause. The Commissioners invite the community to stay tuned for further updates and to join us in supporting this landmark project.