Charles “Charlie” Maurice Grooms, age 79 years of Batavia, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Charles was born July 4, 1944 in Cedar Mills to the late Maurice and Mary (Young) Grooms.

Charlie was a member of the Methodist Church, former employee of McHenry Lumber Supply & Andersen Logistics. He had a love for sports and collecting sports memorabilia.

He is survived by his wife Bettie Grooms of Batavia; son, Terry Brian Grooms and Shannon of New Richmond; sisters, Connie Harris and Brad of Batavia and Sheila Middendorf of Georgia and Tammy Fields and Mike of West Union; two grandchildren, Cassie Freeman and Garret and Caitlyn Grooms; and four great grandchildren, Zeke, Eli, Ezra Charles and Lily Freeman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of Hope or the Adams County Animal Shelter.