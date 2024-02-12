Nancy West Grimes, age 90, of Decatur, Ohio, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Nancy was born on the West family farm near Nekoma, Kansas on February 25, 1933 to John and Minnie (Reid) West. On July 26, 1958 she married Charles W. Grimes who preceded her in death in 2013. In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by an infant son, Mark; two sisters, Alice and Bernice; and five brothers, Lloyd, Jay, Glenn, Alvin, and Wilbur.

Nancy graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and was employed as an Extension Home Agent in both Kansas and Ohio. Nancy was also a stay-at-home mother for several years. When she returned to work, she became the first food service instructor for the Ohio Valley Vocational School, and she concluded her career as a family and consumer sciences teacher at Eastern High School.

Those who knew Nancy appreciated and benefited from her love for food. Every holiday or birthday celebration was an opportunity for testing recipes. She was also a gifted musician, and she readily shared her talent by playing the piano and organ for church services for nearly 80 years. She was an active member of the Decatur United Methodist Church which later evolved to the Decatur Community Church. Nancy fulfilled leadership roles for the Brown County Gideon Auxiliary organization and was a member of the Limestone Ohio Valley Emmaus community.

Nancy is survived by four children, John (Joanie) Grimes and daughters Lindsey (Adam) Hall of Hillsboro and Lauren (Will) Coor of Greenfield, Joan (Brian) Garrett and sons, Clayton (Hannah) and Jacob (fiancé, Logan) of Winchester, David (Alisa) Grimes and daughters Antoinette, Vivian, and Charlotte and son, Grant of Decatur, and Jennifer Grimes of Decatur. She was also blessed to have seven great-grandchildren, Caroline, Alice, and Marie Garrett, Holden and Henley Hall, and Stokely and Bowen Coor. She was also survived by one sister, Karen (Sam) Warren of Mt. Airy, Maryland; one sister-in-law, Peggy Grimes of Decatur; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 16 at the Decatur Community Church with a brief visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Jodrey and Rev. Jim Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Decatur Community Church for their quilting outreach program, the Brown County Gideons, the Decatur Community Center, or the charity of your choice.