Ricky Wade Unger, age 61, of West Union, Ohio, passed away February 7, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Stella Unger; his daughter Robin Nicole Unger: three brothers, David, Terry and Rocky Unger; and two sisters, Carolyn Spires and Judy Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Sheila Unger; his son Ricky Nelson Unger; and five grandchildren, Nicholas Unger, MiKayla Unger, Kortney Broughton, Payton Unger and Emma Unger; and several nieces and nephews. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Funeral services will be held on February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. at East Liberty Church on Tulip Road in Lynx, Ohio with pastor Jason Hayslip officiating. There will be a dinner for family and friends following the funeral service at the East Liberty Fellowship Hall. If you would like to contribute you can bring a covered dish for the dinner following the service.