Edward “Eddie” Allen Geeslin, 86 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Oakview Retirement Home, in Seaman, Ohio.

Eddie was born on October 19, 1937 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late Lafie and Stella (Hayslip) Geeslin. Eddie took great pride in farming, and he retired from the Ball Corporation as a factory worker. He was a member of the Mayhill Church of Christ. Eddie was a former Scott Township Trustee, Central Committeeman, member of the Adams County Fair Board and the Seaman Fall Festival Fair Board.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by two of his brothers.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Smart) Geeslin, whom he married on March 3, 1962, as well as his sons, Greg Geeslin and Teresa Stout of Hillsboro and Ted and Sandy Geeslin of Georgetown; and his daughter, Marla and Bob Jones of Seaman. He also leaves his siblings, Todd (Missy) Geeslin of Sardinia, Judy Hupp of Seaman and Donna (Chris) Fryman of Withamsville; and his sister-in-law, Patty Geeslin of Winchester. Eddie will be greatly missed by his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel) in Seaman.

Funeral services will be held the following day, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel), in Seaman. Terry Smart will officiate the service. The burial will follow at Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home (Lewis-Sullivan Chapel).