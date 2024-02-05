James R. Simpson, 86 of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024 at his residence. He was born October 26, 1937 in Wallingford, Kentucky, the son of the late Foster and Olive (Mineer) Simpson. He was a lifetime farmer, a member of the Southern Ohio Draft Horse Association and a dairy farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Betty Simpson who died September 27, 2000; daughter, Christy Jo; brother, Ronald Simpson; and sister, Becky Watson.

Jim is survived by children, Kathy Sue (Michael) Greeson of New Richmond, Jeffrey (Patty) Simpson of Winchester, Caryl Simpson of Amelia, Shelia (Mark) Holton of Russellville, Jimmy (Denise) Simpson of Russellville, Doug Simpson of New Vienna, Adam Simpson of Russellville, Jeremy (Amy) Simpson of West Union and Amanda (Jason Benjamin) Simpson of Sardinia; sisters, Nancy Amyx, Helen Thompson, Shirley Luke, Bonnie Bradford, Geraldine Smith, Linda Vance, Diana Jodrey and Teresa Jones; several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Tom Claibourne will be officiating. Interment will follow at the West Union Village Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.