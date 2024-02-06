By Julia McCane-Knox

Celebrate the season of love with our exciting Storytime programs for your little ones. With themes like Valentine’s Day, Opposites, and Pizza, children will be immersed in a world of learning and adventure. Our programs encourage children to develop essential skills in phonics, math, reading, and art. Plus, they will receive Enrichment Kits that include interactive activities for the whole week. Don’t let the winter blues get you down. Bring your children to Storytime and watch them thrive.

Feel the love at our Valentine’s Day Storytimes. At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13 at the North Adams Library, we will say the “Counting Valentines” rhyme, create and exchange Paper Valentines, and listen to Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse by Laura Numeroff. At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14 at the Manchester Library, we will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Heart Butterfly Craft, and listen to Llama Llama I Love You by Anna Dewdney.

Opposites Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14 at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Five Little Ducks,” create a winter scene with stickers, and listen to Polar Opposites by Erik Brooks. Furthermore, Pizza Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 15 at the West Union Library. We will sing “Please and Thank You,” create a Paper Plate Pizza, and listen to Pete’s a Pizza by William Steig.

Children aged 6 – 11 are invited to our After School Programs. Enjoy a slime-tastic adventure at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 15 at the North Adams Library. We will learn about chemical reactions as we create Valentine’s Slime using red glitter and hearts. Make something sweet with us. Create Fingerprint Heart Mini Canvas Art from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14 at the Peebles Library. Or dive into an Anatomy Craft at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 at the West Union Library as we create a moving hand using cardboard and string.

Get crafty at our adult programs. Join us for our Pinterest Party at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13 at the West Union Library. We’ll be creating beautiful planters with faux plants that will add a touch of greenery to your home or office space. Additionally, learn crochet basics at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 at the North Adams Library. Enjoy time with other crafty patrons and get instructions for a heart coaster and washcloth.

How about something for the whole family? Unleash your creativity and explore the world of art through a variety of mediums at our Craft Smorgasbord Program. Join us on Saturday, February 17 at 1 p.m. at the West Union Library to create anything your imagination desires. We’ll supply all the materials you’ll need to create your own masterpiece.

Feeling hungry? Ask us for a snack at the desk. Snacks are also provided at all our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.