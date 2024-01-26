Melvin Carl “MC” Ray, age 96, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Cedarview Rehabilitation and Nursing Care in Lebanon. He was born June 8, 1927 in Brotherton, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by wife, Jean A. Ray; parents, Rufus Bethel and Vena Myrtle (Blaylock) Ray; mother-in-law, Hazel Jane Parish; three sons, Glenn Carl Ray, Dana Gene Ray and Arrin Ray; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Lee Ray; three brothers, Clinton E. Ray, James D. Ray and Rex Ray; and two sisters, Willene Barton and Wanda Allen.

MC is survived by one daughter, Vickie A. Ray of Waynesville; three sons, Melvin Keith Ray of Hillsboro, Larry Allen Ray and Bonnie Lou of Waynesville and Brett Clay Ray of Waynesville; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren and one special dachshund puppy, Happy.

MC was a member of the Nazarene Church. He spent most of his life farming. He often took his family camping and trail riding trips. He was Captain of the Warren County Mounted Patrol from 1964 – 1974. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners for many years. He created hope chests and wood creations in his personal wood shop. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends.

The funeral is was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Unionwith Pastor Don Williams officiating. The interment was at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.