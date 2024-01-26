Pearl Vincent, 84 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, formerly of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Pearl was born on August 4, 1939, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Freda (Wallace) Crothers. Pearl was the former owner of the Peebles Village Inn. She also worked as the manager of the Peebles Giovanni’s Pizza Place for over 20 years.

In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Lee Vincent, whom she married on May 29, 1959, and who passed away on February 23, 2000; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Lisa Vincent; and by her brother, Earl Crothers, and her sister, Marie Garrett. Pearl is survived by her daughter, Alfreda Dozier, of Texas; and her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Jaime Vincent of Peebles. Pearl will be missed by her grandchildren, Heather, Denelle, Devon, Koty, Cheyenne, and Samantha; along with her 16 great-grandchildren, and her great, great-grandchild.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Jason Hayslip will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.