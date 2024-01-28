Media Release

The Shawnee State athletic program will officially be re-establishing cheerleading under its own umbrella as Shawnee State will be bringing the sport back under the athletics banner as a club offering.

Current Notre Dame High School varsity cheerleading coach Michelle Boldman has been tasked to lead the reins for the SSU cheerleading squad, with future aspirations of making cheerleading a competitive sport that will go up against outside competition. In years past, Shawnee State has had cheer from a university-wide standpoint, but under Cadogan, the squad has been reestablished to the point where it has not only held regular practices together, but has appeared and performed at each home basketball contest, as was the case prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very grateful and excited for this opportunity to lead the Shawnee State cheerleading program,” Boldman said. “Being named the head coach during the re-establishment of the cheer program is a pivotal opportunity to shape the program’s identity, build team structure and create a positive team culture.”

In all, Boldman has coached for six years at the high school level, with her teams performing Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) credentialed stunts in three of those seasons. Boldman has produced a Superior-rated squad, superior rating performances, six All-American cheerleaders and has won two UCA Camp Champion titles.

A credentialed member of USA Cheer, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), and UCA, Boldman has more than three years of combined experience working with squads from Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Virginia to build choreography for competition routines, judge, and provide individual and group consultations for competition routines.

“From our first meeting, Shawnee State Athletic Director Gerald Cadogan has extended his support and excitement for the program,” Boldman said. “We share mutual future goals that align with one another. Having his support is instrumental in providing the necessary resources, recognition and infrastructure for the cheer program to thrive.”

In addition to moving toward a co-ed program, Boldman says that she hopes to enhance the connection between the cheerleaders and the audience at sporting events to create an engaging and more exciting atmosphere as well as enhance the overall quality of the cheerleading outfit itself.

Educationally, Boldman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix (2014), earning her four-year diploma in less than two years’ time while being inducted into four honor societies and obtaining a 3.5 GPA. Boldman then earned her master’s degree in criminal justice from Cincinnati in 2020, achieving a 3.6 GPA during her two years of master’s degree work.

Over the past three years, Boldman has served as Shawnee State University’s Accessibility Services Coordinator. She is married to her husband, Notre Dame Junior and Senior High School Athletic Director Bobby Boldman, and they share five children together, including Jacob, Madison, Matthew, Myles and Morgan as well as two ‘fur babies,’ Gavin and Izzy.

In Boldman’s free time, she enjoys spending time with family, taking photos, and traveling to the beach.