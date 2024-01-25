Deborah Jean (nee Jones) Beckett, age 61 of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born July 24, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hanson E. and Gladys Maxine (Bramel) Jones. She was a homecare attendant at the Monarch Meadows Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Rodney Beckett; brother, Hanson Jones Jr and sister, Beulah Bauer.

She is survived by sons, Ryan Beckett and fiancé Sabrina Dickens of Lynchburg, Patrick Beckett of Wilmington, Landon Beckett of Seaman, Logan Beckett and wife Carlie Hanahan of Columbus and Casey Beckett of Seaman; brothers, Benny Jones and wife Linda of Dittmer, Missouri and Jeff Jones and wife Karen of Hazelhurst, Georgoa; sisters, Judy Mason of Carl Junction, Missouri, Karen Seip of Ripley, Donna Eifers of Williamsburg and Vicky Eubanks and husband Larry of Hamersville; grandchildren, Everlee Beckett and Ezra Beckett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deborah will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

