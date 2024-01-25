Submitted News

The Adams County Youth Rally for December was held on Sunday, December 10 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill Quiz were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist A; Second Place- East Liberty; Third Place: Full Life, Evergreen Baptist B.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Christian Union; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist A; Third Place- The Word Church.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Christian Union; Second Place- Full Life; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist.

Total attendance for the Rally was 61 and the attendance banner was won by Evergreen Baptist.The banner for highest percent attendance was won by Full Life and West Union Christian Union Church.

The Adams County Youth Rally for January was held Sunday, January 14 at the Adams County Christian School.