By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

On Friday, January 12, the Peebles High School Athletic Hall of fame added its three newest members, all inducted in ceremonies held between the JV and Varsity basketball games with Fayetteville. The 2024 Hall of Famel Class included Patty Wesley Yoder, Steve Shoemaker and the late Dave Singer.

A 1989 graduate of Peebles High School, Patty Wesley fashioned an outstanding athletic career. Patty was an All-Southern Hills League selection in volleyball and softball during her senior year and a two-time All-League Selection in basketball. She is one of only 11 female athletes at Peebles High School to accumulate All-League honors in three sports. Patty finished with 711 career points, ranking 10th upon her graduation. She was an Honorable Mention Southeast District selection and a UPI All-State selection her senior year. Patty played on two sectional and district champion basketball teams in her sophomore and junior years and helped the Indians to a perfect 20-0 season and number one state ranking in the UPI during her sophomore year.

Steve Shoemaker graduated from Peebles High School in 1982 and excelled in basketball and track. In the sport of track, he was an all-league selection in 1980 and was the Southeast District Champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also a regional qualifier. Steve is one of only six athletes in school history to win an individual meet at the district level and one of only two athletes to win two individual district titles in school history.

Shoemaker was a member of two of the most decorated basketball teams in school history. In 1981 and 1982 the Indians fashioned back-to-back 20-0 seasons, with two SHL and two Tri-County League titles, two sectional titles and one time district runner-up. During his senior season he partnered with the Justice twins to form basketball triplets and he was named SHL All-League and Tri-County Honorable Mention. They are still the highest scoring trio in school history. Known for his picture-perfect jump shot Steve finished with 500 career points and averaged 16.1 his senior year and shot 80% from the free throw line along with a career high of 32 points against Fairfield in his senior year.

Dave Singer was a four-sport star at Peebles High School during his athletic career. He was a member of the golf and cross-country teams for four years and a men’s volleyball standout his junior and senior seasons. In the sport of basketball, Dave was two-time SHL and Tri-County All-League selection and helped lead the Indians to an SHL title in 1977. His senior year Dave averaged a double-double with 16.9 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, and shot 77.3% from the free throw line. Dave’s career total of 598 points was 15th in school history at the time of his graduation, his 15.1 career scoring average still ranks 15th in school history, his career free throw percentage of 75% ranked third in school in history, and he is one of seven players in school history to average a double-double for an entire season.

Singer was also the first player in school history to record a dunk in a game against Western Latham in 1977. Dave passed away in 2020 but he will be forever remembered and loved by the Peebles faithful.

(The Defender wants to thank Peebles Athletic Director Josh Arey for his assistance with this report.).