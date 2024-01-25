Billy Joe Rigdon, age 68, of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024 at his residence. He was born December 2, 1955 to Helen Rigdon and the late Clinton Minton, Jr.

Billy Joe is survived by his mother, Helen Minton of West Union; two daughters, April Baldridge and Ryan Phipps of Springfield and Brittany Rigdon of Waverly; three sons, Matthew Rigdon and Samantha Sowers of Bentonville, Donnie Truebenbach of Tennessee and Billy Joe Truebenbach of Batavia; nine grandchildren, Dustin, Alexis, Payton of Waverly, Baby Phipps of Springfield, Ayden, Brylin, Matthew, Shelby of Bentonville and Emma of Waverly; three siblings, Connie Leonard of West Union, Jeff Minton of West Union and Kelly Minton of West Union; and Patty Jarvis of Waverly.

Billy Joe loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a mechanic for over thirty years at Ridgon’s Automotives, LLC, in Bentonville. He had many clients that became friends and he will be loved and missed by many.

Memorial Donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693 or (937) 544-2121.

Mr. Rigdon will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.