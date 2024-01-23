Submitted by Nikki Butcher

Outstanding students at the Adams County Career and Tech. Center were recently honored as the newest inductees into the National Technical Honor Society, the honor society for Career & Technical Education (CTE).

Thirteen new students joined the 10 second-year members, inducted for membership based on their skill development and academic achievement in their Career & Technical courses. Students must maintain a 3.6 or higher cumulative GPA, have outstanding attendance, exhibit ideals of honesty, service, leadership, initiative, dependability, responsibility, and skill development to be inducted.

Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for CTE, serving high schools, career centers, community & technical colleges, and universities. Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.

Congratulations to the new inductees of the National Technical Honor Society at the Adams County Career and Tech Center – Chapter 1958: Jill Iler, Kerry (Dalton) Fenton, Adelaide (Zero) Bryant, Sharon Lin, Alexis Cowan, Aaron McGraw, Kevin Shreve, MaRhea Unger, Isabella Crum, Reese Allen, Joseph Maynard, Hannah Hauke and Adam Yale.

For more information about the Adams County Career and Tech Center NTHS chapter, please contact: Mr. Gary Featheringham, NTHS Advisor/Language Arts Teacher,gary.featheringham@ovsd.us, (937)544-2336.

To learn more about the National Technical Honor Society, visit nths.org.