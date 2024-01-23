News Release

The Adams County Training and Business Center has announced the start of free adult education classes in January in a partnership with the Adult Opportunity Center at Southern State Community College.

“The Adams County Training and Business Center will serve as a tremendous asset to the community. We are very honored to be able to offer the Southern State Community College ASPIRE Program at the Center and to be part of the great things they are doing. We look forward to continuous partnership opportunities,” said Amy McClellan, SSCC Executive Director of Workforce Development.

The Aspire class offers a diverse range of weekly classes designed to cater to the unique needs and aspirations of adult learners. These classes include adult literacy, college refresher/readiness courses, GED® preparation, as well as reading, writing, and math improvement. Additionally, workforce education is a significant focus, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the job market.

“We are excited to launch the Aspire class and provide our community members with the resources they need to succeed academically and professionally,” said Diane Ward, President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners.

The Aspire class is entirely free of charge for individuals aged 18 and above. The program covers all costs, including books and materials, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder access to education. Whether you’re a parent looking to improve your ability to assist your children with homework or an adult seeking personal self-improvement, the Aspire Program is open to anyone with a deficiency in any of these areas.

Upon enrollment, students will undergo an assessment, after which they will work closely with the dedicated Aspire staff to develop an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP). This personalized plan will help define goals and tailor activities to meet each student’s unique educational or career objectives. The ILPs are designed to empower participants in their pursuit of knowledge and skills.

The current schedule for Aspire classes is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., located at the Adams County Training and Business Center at 107 E. Walnut Street in West Union.

To learn more about the program or to register for classes, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Adult Opportunity Center at (800) 628-7722 ext. 2687 or visit their webpage at www.sscc.edu. You can also call the Adams County Training and Business Center at (937) 544-5151.