By Julia McCane-Knox

Brrr, it’s cold outside! But don’t let the winter blues get you and your little ones down. Bring them to Storytime and watch their faces light up with excitement. With themes like Race Cars, Groundhog Day, and Penguins, your child will be immersed in a world of learning and adventure. They’ll develop early literacy skills in phonics, math, reading, and art, and take home an Enrichment Kit filled with educational goodies.

Race Car Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30 at the North Adams Library. We will say the “1 Little, 2 Little, 3 Little Race Cars” rhyme, do Phonercise, create a Race Car Paper Craft, play an Alphabet Race Cars Game, make the letter Rr in a sand writer box, and listen to Race Car Dreams by Sharon Chriscoe. In addition, Groundhog Day Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31 at the Peebles Library. We will sing and do movements to “Phonercise,” create a Groundhog Paper Bag Puppet, make a Groundhog Day snack, and listen to Go to Sleep, Groundhog! By Judy Cox.

Penguins Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Cotton Ball Penguin Craft, and listen to I am Small by Emma Dodd. Furthermore, Groundhog Day Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 1 at the West Union Library. We will sing “Color Bingo,” create a Groundhog Shadow Craft, and listen to The Napping House by Audrey Wood.

Children aged 6 – 11 are invited to join us at Crafternoon at the Manchester, Peebles, and West Union Libraries. Escape the cold at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31 at the Manchester Library to investigate alien genetics. Create an Agamograph Groundhog Day Craft at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31 at the Peebles Library. Or join us at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 1 at the West Union Library to create a Groundhog Shadow Craft. Also, enjoy light refreshments at each of these programs. Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities.

If your family is looking for something creative to do, check out our Cosplay Costume Party. Show off your love for your favorite book, comic, movie, manga, or TV show from 5 – 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 30 at the West Union Library. You can bring your costume and decorate it with supplies provided by the library, or we can help you create a cape. We can’t wait to see what creative and imaginative costumes everyone comes up with. Don’t miss this opportunity to show off your cosplay skills and connect with fellow fans.

Let’s spice things up this winter. Adults are invited to our Recipe Swap Club at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 1 at the Manchester Library. We ask that you bring one or two salad recipes to share with the group, or you can print them out or make copies of the recipes for free in the library. In addition, you can bring a prepared salad dish. We can’t wait to dig into all the deliciousness at our get-together.

