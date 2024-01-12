Grace Yvonne Baker, 87 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Grace was born on May 31, 1936, in Blue Creek, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel “Ted” and Maude (Copas) Taylor. Grace was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She worked as the secretary for her husband’s fuel oil business, the SOHIO/BP Bulk Plant.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Baker, whom she married on August 16, 1954, and who passed away on May 29, 2023; and by her four brothers and four sisters. Grace is survived by her two sons, Jonnie Baker and special friend Julie Beasley of Peebles and Ron (Sandy) Baker of West Union; as well as her sister, Janice Grooms of West Union. Grace will be missed by her grandchildren, Kendra, Josh, Breanna, Kimberly, Drew, and Alex; along with her 17 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ. Jason Bohl will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.