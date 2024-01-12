Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Eckmansville Road just south of Russellville Road at approximately 9:16 p.m. on January 11 in Winchester Township, Adams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Anden Ingle, age 19 of Russellville Ohio operated a 2015 Honda Accord northbound on Eckmansville Road. A Heather Grooms, age 33 of West Union Ohio was walking north on Eckmansville Road when she was struck by the Honda Accord. Heather Grooms was transported to the Adams County Regional Medical Center by Adams County EMS. Heather Grooms was later pronounced deceased at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Anden Ingle was not injured from the crash.

Assisting at the crash scene was Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Adams County Fire and EMS

This crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.