By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Peebles Lady Indians improved their season mark to 9-2 in a rare Wednesday night game as they boarded the bus and made the trip to Franklin-Furnace to tangle with the Green Lady Bobcats.

The Lady Bobcats found out what teams in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference have known for awhile. If you can’t control Peebles senior guard Payton Johnson, then your chances of beating the Lady Indians are rather slim. At Green, the Rio Grande- Bound Johnson continued her outstanding senior campaign by firing in 26 points, leading Coach Sidney Pell’s squad to an easy 49-20 victory.

The Lady Indians led at every quarter break- 17-3 after one, 26-8 at the half, 34-16 after three, and then the 49-20 final.

After Johnson’s 26, Peebles had a balanced complement of scoring- Angel Gray and Abigail Smalley with 6 apiece with Caydence Carroll adding 4.

The Lady Indians will be back on their home court this Saturday, January 13 when they have a noon date with the Southeastern Lady Panthers.