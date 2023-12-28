The Ohio Valley FFA chapter came together recently and elected their new 2023 chapter officers. These officers were chosen by their fellow classmates to represent them at many different activities and events, ranging from district, state and national events, to our monthly officer and chapter meetings.

After all the nominations and votes were taken Ohio Valley FFA ended up with a great 2023 officer team and they are pictured above.

Back row, from left, Assistant Treasurer- Codie Vogler, Sentinel- Garrett Emerson, Assistant Vice President- Caden Luck, Vice President- Grant McClanahan, President- David Raines, Assistant Secretary- Braxton Francis, Historian- James Graham and Parliamentarian- Colt Johnson; Front row, from left, Treasurer- Isabella Crum, Reporter- Madison Beach, Chaplain- MaRhea Unger, Student Advisor- Hannah Hauke and Secretary- Abby Abbott.

The Ohio Valley FFA has a strong officer team that leads by example. These members have and will continue to do a fantastic job keeping daily chapter activities running smoothly.

(Submitted by OVCTC FFA Reporter Madison Beach)