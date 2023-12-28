Deccember is Impaired Driving Prevention Month

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can bring joy and merriment to some and loneliness and sorrow to others. Whether you are raising a glass to celebrate or are partaking in emotional consumption, drugs, and alcohol can be extra problematic during the holidays.

December is designated as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. During the 2022 holiday season between the dates of December 23 – 26, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported at least one fatal accident caused by driving under the influence. “Troopers removed 56 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, while citing 14 distracted driving and 21 for drugs.”

Here are some safety considerations as folks ring in the New Year:

• Be prepared and choose a designated sober driver before venturing for the evening.

• Don’t ride with someone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Call a cab, an Uber, or a sober friend or family member.

• If you want to feel included, drink mocktails. They are fun, festive, and contain no alcohol.

• Stay home and celebrate.

• Book a hotel or Airbnb near the party.

• Even if you aren’t driving – always drink responsibly.

For more information, visit www.ownyourlimits.org and www.toomuchtolose.org. Or for free and confidential help, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.