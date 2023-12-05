By Julia McCane-Knox

Holiday greetings, library friends! The holidays are fast approaching; therefore, our scheduled library hours will be changing. We will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12 and will close at 3 p.m. for Staff Development. We will also be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, Monday, January 1, and Tuesday, January 2 for the holidays. Have a happy holiday season!

During this joyous season, bring your little ones to our engaging and educational Storytimes. We will explore holiday themes and the alphabet while having lots of fun! Your children will learn phonics, vocabulary, art, math, reading, and motor skills, providing them with a well-rounded educational experience. They’ll also have the chance to make new friends and create unforgettable memories.

Mittens Storytime will be on Tuesday, December 12 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Here is a Mitten” rhyme, create a Painted Handprint Mitten Craft, participate in a Mitten Letter Match Activity, and listen to “A Mountain of Mittens” by Lynn Plourde. Additionally, Holiday Storytime will be on Wednesday, December 13 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Let’s Do a Little Clapping and Spread Holiday Cheer,” create a Star of David Ornament, and listen to “Hanukkah Cookies with Sprinkles” by David A. Adler.

Kindness Storytime will be on Thursday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Friends Friends,” create a Pinecone Birdseed Feeder, and listen to “Kindness Rules” by Sabrina Moyle. Lastly, Manners Storytime will be on Thursday, December 14 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Garden of Good Manners Craft, play a Color Sorting Activity, and listen to “Llama Llama Time to Share” by Anna Dewdney.

Join in on the holiday fun by wearing your festive pajamas to our Christmas Pajama Party at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, December 14 at the Manchester Library. Snuggle up with your loved ones and watch the classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. Enjoy delicious refreshments and exciting activities and crafts.

Check out the three following programs for children aged 6 – 11. Your child can investigate water surface tension by doing science experiments using our COSI Learning Lunchboxes at our After School STEAM Adventures program at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 at the North Adams Library. When the program is complete, each family will get to take home a COSI Learning Lunchbox for continued learning.

Get ready to spread some holiday cheer. We invite children to create Cork Reindeer Ornaments at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7 at the Peebles Library. Take the ornament home and display it on your Christmas tree or give it as a gift.

Is your child looking for an entertaining and creative way to spend their afternoon? Join us at Crafternoon at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 14 at the West Union Library as we create Christmas Cards for friends and family. Stop in to join the fun.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library