Vera Colliver, 91, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born September 22, 1932 in Tollesboro, Kentucky to the late Ardath and Hattie (Reeder) Hord. She was a switchboard operator for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company and was a member of the Countryside Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bud Colliver; brother, Paul Hord; and sisters, Ruth Sheffield and Wanda Swearingen.

Vera is survived by her son, Billy Colliver (Sue) of Winchester; daughter, Paula Colliver of Georgetown; three grandsons, Ernie, Tyler and Dylan; one great granddaughter, Braylee; one great grandson, Tucker; several nieces and nephews as well as special friends, Joyce Mingua and Geneva Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at noon at the Countryside Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Hannum Taylor and Gene Toole will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.until the time of the service. Cremation will follow the services.

Inurnment will be in the Cherry Fork Cemetery at a later date.