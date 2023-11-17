October 2023

Mom’s Homemade Goodies, West Union,10/13/23, No violations noted during inspection

Miller’s Kettle Corn, 10/13/23, No violations noted during inspection

Speedway #9597, West Union, 10/20/23, Hand sinks are to be used for hand washing only. (Storage room), Equipment clean lube clean to sight and touch. (Victory Reach-In, walk in cooler, Kool it freezer, Nestle Freezer), Facilities need to be clean to sight and touch. (Furnace room, behind equipment, along walls)

United Dairy Farmers, West Union, 10/20/23, Hand sinks need to be accessible at all times and can only be used for hand washing purposes. Food times & containers need to be stored 6” off the floor. (Walk in freezer, storage area), Equipment needs to be maintained in good repair, (Walk in color) , Equipment needs to be maintained clean to sight & touch. (Walk in cooler, floor, storage room, shelves), Mops need to be stored to allow air dying when not in use.

Snappy Tomato Pizza, West Union, 10/20/23, Food items need to be protected from contamination during storage. (prep table), food contact surfaces need to be clean to sight & touch. (Dough tubs), Cooking and baking equipment needs to be clean to sight & touch (pizza oven), food containers need to be properly labeled. Equipment surfaces need to be smooth & easily cleanable (wood shelves), Equipment needs to be clean to sight & touch. (Microwave exhaust hood), Floors need to be smooth & easily cleanable. Facilities need to be in good repair. (dough room ceiling)

Gold Star Chili, Seaman, 10/23/23, Hand sinks are to be used for hand washing only and need to be accessible at all times. Food contract surfaces need to clean to sight and touch. Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Reach in unit hinges, can opener, 2 door reach in freezer), Plumbing needs to be maintained in good repair (leak at 3 comp sink).

Subway, Seaman, 10/23/23, Cutting board surfaces need to be smooth & easily cleanable, equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Meat slicer handle)

Cruisers, Seaman, 10/22/23, Food items need to be protected from contamination during storage. (Ice machine, freezers), Hand sinks need to have cleaner/soap available Baking equipment needs to be clean to sight & touch.(Oven), Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Waffle makers, tables under grills, exhaust hood, walk in freezer floor), Floors need to be smooth & easily cleanable.

Cruisers, Seaman, 10/23/23, Food items need to be protected from contamination during storage. (Ice machine freezers), Hand sinks need to have cleaner/soap available. Baking equipment needs to be clean to sight & touch. (oven), Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (waffle), Makers, tables under grill, exhaust hood, walk in freezer floor) Floors need to be smooth and easily cleanable.

McDonalds, Seaman, 10/23/23, Hand sink are to be used for hand washing only. Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Walk in freezer (floor)

Crave Dairy Bar, 10/23/23, Facility closed for the season. A large amount of equipment has been removed from the facility. It is unknown, if owner plans to reopen or not. Facility has been closed for a least a month or more

Snappy Tomato Pizza, Seaman, 10/23/23, Baking equipment needs to be clear to sight & touch, (pizza oven), Cold holding units need to have a thermometer, Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Dough mixer, freezer, shelving unit, prep table coils)

1st Stop Seaman, 10/23/23, Food items need to be property labeled in storage. (common name), Equipment needs to be clean to sight & touch. (Meat case, meat slicer handled)

1st Stop Peebles, 10/24/23, Equipment needs to be in good repair. (Door to walk in freezer), Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch (meat slicer, prep table doors), Mophead to be stored to allow air drying when not in use.

Locust Grove, Peebles, 10/24/23, Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Prep table, and exhaust hood), Floors need to be smooth and easily cleanable. Facilites need to be in good repair. (Floors), Facilities need to be clean to sight and touch. (Behind equipment), Floors will be removed and repaired after closing for the season.

Tomahawk Pizza, Peebles, 10/24/23, Food items cannot be thawed in the 3 comp sink, Unsafe food items need to be disposed of. Food items need to be properly labeled.

1st Stop, Peebles, 10/24/23, Food items need to be properly labeled during storage. Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Freezer #1 and #2, frozen food freezer, can opener, walk in cooler), Facilities need to be clean to sight and touch. (Countertop behind equipment, storage room), Mops need to be stored to allow air drying when not in use

Winchester Dairy Bar, Winchester, 10/26/23, Food items need to be protected from contamination. Equipment needs to be clean to sight & touch. (Prep table door gaskets, ice cream prep table, shake mixer, grill) Facility wants to start catering once proper equipment is obtained.

Adams County Regional Medical Center, Seaman,10/26/23, Equipment needs to be maintained in good repair. (Prep table and walk in cooler floor) Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (2 door reach in and walk in door seals and grill.)

Giovannis Pizza, Seaman, 10/26/23, Hand sinks need to be supplied w/hand drying equipment. Utensils and equipment food contact surfaces need to be sanitized at the proper concentration. (No sanitizer on site), Food contact surfaces and equipment needs to be sanitized on a regular basis. No sanitizer on site), food contact surfaces and equipment needs to be sanitized after each use. (Non sanitizer on site), Food contact surface and equipment needs to be sanitized regularly. (No sanitizer on site), Food contact surfaces need to be clean to sight and touch. (Pizza pans), Baking equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. Pizza oven) Cold holding units need to have a thermometer. Food items need to be properly labeled. Shelves (non-food contact surfaces need to be smooth and easily cleanable. Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Prep table, cold holding unit door handles) Floors need to be smooth and easily cleanable. Facilites need to be in good repair. Floors, electrical outlet in backroom, wall around AC unit, extension cords, cannot be used as permanent wiring , Facilities need to be clean to sight (Wall behind pizza pans)

Mama’s Coffee House, Winchester, 10/26/23, Hand sink needs to be accessible at all times and can be used for handwashing only. Food items need to be protected from contamination (Ice machine) Food contact surfaces need to be clean to sight and touch. (Utensils and mixers upstairs) Chemical need to be stored away from food items. Cold holding units need to be thermometers that are accurate within +-2 degrees to (motak reach in) Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch (Panini maker , walk in cooler, walk in freezer, upstairs, cooling racks, mixers X 2, microwave, Avantro 2 door), A 2” air gap is required on the pre sink and ice machine, Plumbing needs to be maintained in good repair. (Ice machine)

Monarch Meadows, Seaman, 10/26/23, Person in charge is responsible for ensuring proper operations within the facility. Hand sinks need to be properly identified with signage or hand washing equipment removed from prop sinks. Dishes need to be sanitized in proper concentration of sanitizer solution. (No sanitizer on site), Equpment food contact surfaces and utensils need to be sanitized regularly. (No sanitizer onsite), Equipment food contact surfaces a utensil need to be sanitized on a regular basis. (No sanitizer on site), Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils need to be sanitized by an approved method. (No sanitizer onside) Utensils need to be stored properly to prevent barehand contact of food contact surface. (Handle up) Sanitizer test strips need to be available at all times to ensure proper sanitizations. Equipment needs to be maintained clean to sight and touch. (Walk in unit floors, microwave, popcorn machine, stove top)

West Union Save A Lot, West Union, 10/30/23, Food contact surfaces need to be clean to sight and touch (Hobert mixer, slicer, cuber), Food contact surfaces need to be sanitized regularly. Equipment needs to be in good repair, (door, gaskets), Cutting board surfaces need to smooth and easily cleanable, Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Freezer, walk in freezer, meat cooler, wrapper), Plumbing needs to be in good repair, (vegetable area), Facilites need to be clean to sight and touch, (meat cutting room, under shelves display area)

KFC/Taco Ball, West Union, 10/30/23, Person in charge shall operate the facility in compliance with 37/7-1. Food items need to be protected from contamination during storage. The facility needs to have an exterminator to control pests. Hand sinks are to be used for hand washing only. Equipment needs to be maintained in good repair. (Walk in units), Equipment needs to be maintained clean to sight and touch. (Heated cabinets, under counter freezer, under counter coolers, microwaves, nugget and strip warmer, taco prep area, can opener, walk in units, freezers, fryers, Facilites need to be maintained clean to sight and touch, restrooms, under counter shelves, storage rooms, pop area, air vents, fryer area, dining area

Blue Creek General Store, 10/31/23, Blue Creek, Utensils need to be stored properly to prevent bare hand contact with food contact surface. Food contact surfaces need to be clean to sight and touch. (Pizza pans, potato slicer), Food contact surfaces need to be cleaned regularly. Food contact surfaces need to be smooth and easily cleanable. Person in charge, duties, Baking/cooking equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. Food contact surfaces need to be sanitized. Food items need to be properly labeled. (Prep tables), Food items need to be stored 6” off the floor (walk in freezer, walk in cooler, kitchen) Equipment needs to be maintained in good repair. (Prep table) Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Meat case, pizza prep table, can opener, walk in freezer, walk in cooler), Facilities need to clean to sight and touch (Behind pizza oven, fryer area)

1st Stop West Union, West Union, 10/31/23, Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. (Microwave, Frigidaire, freezer), Hand sinks need to be provided w/hand drying equipment.

1st Stop Lynx, 10/31/21, Food items need to be in good condition, (Dented cans on display), Food contact surfaces need to be clean. Food contact surfaces need to be clean. Food contact surfaces need to be sanitized. Food items need to be properly labeled. (Prep table & reach in freezer), Equipment needs to be clean to sight & touch. (Meat case, reach in freezer), Floors need to be smooth & easily cleanable (front of walk-in freezer), Facilities need to be maintained in good repair. Facilites need to be maintained clean to sight and touch (Behind equipment on counters)

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, West Union, 10/31/23, Equipment needs to be clean to sight and touch. Prep table, walk in units, fryer freezer, hamburger reach in, Drive thru reach in, front reach in.