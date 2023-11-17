By Julia McCane-Knox

Happy turkey season! The Adams County Public Library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22. We will be closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 for Thanksgiving. We will be open on Saturday, November 25. Stop in the library for the best deals of the season. Everything is free!

Celebrate the holidays with Merry Reading at Adams County Public Library. Sign up in the library or with the Beanstack app. Read or listen to books by December 16 to win up to three prizes by reaching 300, 600, or 1,000 pages. Don’t miss out on this chance to unwrap the gift of reading.

Gobble, gobble! Get ready to have festive and fun Storytimes with your preschoolers. Join us as we explore the Thanksgiving season and learn phonics, art, math, reading, and motor skills in an interactive and engaging way. And that’s not all – you’ll also receive an Enrichment Kit for continued learning at home. With our program, you can get your kids ready for kindergarten with confidence and make learning an adventure.

On Tuesday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library, we will say the “Five Little Turkeys” rhyme, create a Paper Turkey Craft, participate in a Thankful Activity, and listen to “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey” by Lucille Colandro. On Wednesday, November 22 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library, we will sing “Way Up High in the Apple Tree,” create fun crafts, and listen to “Tractor Mac, Harvest Time “by Billy Steers. We will not have Storytime at the Manchester and West Union Libraries this week because of Thanksgiving. Have a happy holiday!

Are you looking for a program for the whole family? Check out our Family Board Game Challenge at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, November 22, at the North Adams Library. Enjoy light refreshments, play a classic board game or learn a new game with family or friends. Or discover the world of art through an array of mediums at our Craft Smorgasbord Program at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 at the West Union Library. We invite you to explore your artistic side and create anything your heart desires. Unleash your creativity and let your imagination run wild.

Check out our upcoming STEM Programs at the West Union Library. Children (aged 6 – 11) are invited to our next Imagination Lab program. Are you ready to solve problems with engineering? Build, create, and explore with our K’NEX Model Building Set at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. In addition, teens (aged 12 – 18) are invited to our Stop Action Movie Program at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28. We will socialize, eat snacks, and create stop action movies with Legos and other figurines! Everything is provided by the library, so all you have to do is bring your smile and a few friends.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.