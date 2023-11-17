he story of the trial of ex-Mayor Sam McCue continues this week with the prosecution calling Hattie Marshall, wife of Lester Marshall to the stand. The prosecution questioned her concerning a letter that had been entrusted by her to a jail guard to be deliver to Mr. Sam McCue. She stated the letter contained information concerning a business matter. She went on to state that she had tried to get in to see Mr. McCue but was not allowed. She wanted to further state that Mr. McCue was not her lover or even a warm friend. The letter was purely a brief note inquiring the amount she still owned Mr. McCue on a sum borrowed to pay a police court fine for her husband, and for which she had pledged her gold watch. Hattie seemed glad to explain things. She stated her husband had started all these lies in order to ruin her reputation. She stated she hardly knew Mr. McCue except in a business way.

After these statements, Mrs. Marshall was asked to read the letter she had given the jail guard to give to Mr. McCue. The letter read – Dear Friend: I do not wish to worry you, as I know you have worries enough, but I do think you ought to send me my watch, as it is all I have to pay Mr. Harmon to get me free from the treacherous man I have. Now, if you won’t send it to me, send me word how much you want me to pay you. I have the little picture of you, and it is all the comfort I can get is to look at it and something else, you understand, that is so much like you. Oh, if I could see you just 10 minutes, what a pleasure it would be to me. Send me an answer by Mr. Teel, as I will get it all right. Just write to me and no one will see it but me, and I will burn it up as soon as I read it. God bless you my dear. I will live in the hopes of seeing you some day. I pray for you every night, and shall do so. Lester has left town. I have been away over a month. Answer please and let me know. Just always remember I am your true friend until death, Hattie. With that Hattie was dismissed, leaving the jury with the distinct notion that, yes, Sam and Hattie had been entangled in some type of relationship.

Next, “Willie” the young son of the accused was called to the witness stand. Willie had told at least four people that he thought his father had killed his mother. A Mrs. Irving, who lived near the McCue’s testified that Willie had come home with her from church on Sunday after the tragedy, and told her he dreaded the witness stand, as he would rather die than tell some things he would have to disclose. His family had always been very reticent as to certain things.

A letter Willie had written on Sept. 17, to his Aunt Sallie (sister of Fannie McCue) was placed into evidence. It read – Dear Aunt Sallie, I received your kind and affectionate letter a few minutes ago, and will answer now, as I am afraid, I will forget it. We are now at home with Aunt Sammie and Uncle Marshall Dinwiddie, who are very kind and good to us, but I come home and miss my dear mother, whom I put before my God, and who I miss many times in the day. I am fighting one of the greatest battles now. I am among all my father’s people, and they, of course, wonder why I took such a step in this case, but I am going to do what I think is right in God’s care, in spite of any human being living. I never will be in worse trouble than this. I cannot sleep, and when I go to bed and wake up with the same trouble I feel as though I cannot stand it. I have got only one thing to live for now, my little sister, who is dearer to me than ever before. Your nephew, William

The prosecution questioned Willie, asking him if he had told Mr. Julian Paoli that you were in a terrible fix; that if you told the truth, you would hang your father, and people would always point to you as having hung your father? However, the prosecution was never able to get Willie to admit under oath that he thought his father had killed his mother.

Next week we will hear from John Perry, the McCue’s house boy, who was the only person who was in the house the evening Mrs. McCue was murdered.