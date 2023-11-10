Girls at North Adams, boys at Peebles

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Fall sports are behind us and sports fans in Adams County know exactly what that means. It’s time to roll out the leather and hit the hardwood as girls and boys basketball practices have begun in earnest as the local squads prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

To kick off the upcoming season, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference will be hosting their two annual preview nights, the girls on November 17 and the boys on November 24. The match ups for the previews were determined by the preseason coaches poll that were submitted at last Friday night’s C103 Basketball Kickoff Dinner.

Girls action at North Adams is scheduled as follows:

• West Union vs. Manchester (5 p.m.)

• Eastern Brown vs. Ripley (6 p.m.)

• Peebles vs. Fayetteville (7 p.m.)

• Lynchburg vs. Fairfield

• North Adams vs. Fayetteville

Boys action the following Friday night at Peebles will include:

• West Union vs. Ripley (5 p.m.)

• Lynchburg vs. Whiteoak

• Peebles vs. Manchester

• Eastern Brown vs. Fairfield

• North Adams vs. Whiteoak

The format for the previews will be the same as alays,. two eight-minute quarters. Admission prices (which will be good for all game) are $7 for adults and $5 for students.