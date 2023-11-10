By Julia McCane-Knox

Get ready to unwrap the gift of reading this holiday season! Join us for Merry Reading at Adams County Public Library: Sign up in the library or on Beanstack starting on November 13. Read books or listen to audiobooks by December 16 to earn prizes. You can earn up to three prizes by completing three milestones: Read 300 pages, 600 pages, or 1,000 pages to receive prizes. Don’t miss this opportunity!

Join us for an exciting Storytime adventure from November 12 – 18. Explore Jets and Thanksgiving themes with your preschoolers. Our program will help develop your children’s phonics, art, math, reading, and motor skills in a fun and interactive way. Plus, you’ll receive an Enrichment Kit for continued learning at home. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with confidence.

Introduce your little ones to letters. Learn about the letter “J” at Jets Storytime at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 14, at the North Adams Library. We will say the “I’m a Little Jet Plane” rhyme, create a Paper Jet Craft, participate in Paper Jet Plane Racing, and listen to Where Do Jet Planes Sleep at Night? by Brianna Caplan Sayres.

We will have three Thanksgiving Storytimes at the following libraries: At 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 15, at the Peebles Library, we will sing “Lively Letters,” play Rolling for Turkeys, and listen to Turkey Trouble by Wendi Silvano. At 11 a.m., on Thursday, November 16, at the West Union Library, we will sing “Over the River and Through the Woods,” create a Woven Placemat, and listen to Llama Llama Gives Thanks by Anna Dewdney. At 4 p.m., on Thursday, November 16, at the Manchester Library, we will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Paper Plate Pumpkin Pie, play Thanksgiving Bingo, and listen to Llama Llama Gives Thanks by Anna Dewdney.

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, so we are getting pumped up for good food, family time, football, and fun games! Children aged 6 – 11 are invited to our Thanksgiving Game Day at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, and Thursday, November 16, at the Peebles Library! We will play a round of Thanksgiving Bingo and Rolling for Turkeys, a Thanksgiving coloring game.

Teens can discover magnetism at After School Teen Time at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, at the North Adams Library! Create unique magnetic sculptures using supplies provided by the library and your imagination! What will you create?

If you are looking for a fun program for the whole family, join us for an enchanting viewing of Disney’s Elemental at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 18, at the Manchester Library. Dive into a magical world of the elements and enjoy some light refreshments while you’re there. Don’t forget to check out our displays, featuring all things elemental.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.