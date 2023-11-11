By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Social engagement, entertainment, and refreshments at the Senior Center featuring the dancing talents of “Ray-Ray The Dancing Machine” and “Jeanie, The Dancing Queen”, winners of the 2023 Adams County Fair – Got Talent? Contest. This is a free event for any senior 60+. Mark your calendar for November 8 starting at 1 p.m. Light refreshments provided.

The Adams County Senior Citizens office will be closed on November 10 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

From AAA7 – Fire Safety – A fire can become life-threatening in just two minutes. A residence can be engulfed in flames in five minutes. According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), the home, the place people feel safest from fire, is actually where they are at greatest risk, with three-quarters (75 percent) of all U.S. fire deaths occurring in homes.

Where people used to have more than 10 minutes to escape a typical home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds, today they may have as little as two minutes. Modern home furnishings are often made with synthetic materials that burn faster and generate toxic smoke, making it extremely difficult to see and breathe.

Learn About Fires:

• Fire is FAST! In less than 30 seconds, a small flame can turn into a major fire. It only takes minutes for thick black smoke to fill a house or for it to be engulfed in flames.

• Fire is HOT! Heat is more threatening than flames. Room temperatures in a fire can be 100 degrees at floor level and rise to 600 degrees at eye level. Inhaling this super-hot air will scorch your lungs.

• Fire is DARK! Fire starts bright, but quickly produces black smoke and complete darkness.

• Fire is DEADLY! Smoke and toxic gases kill more people than flames do. Fire produces poisonous gases that make you disoriented and drowsy.

Source: Home Fires | Ready.gov

Home Escape Planning – Advance preparations can truly mean the difference between life and death in a home fire. Having a plan practiced with all members of the household builds the muscle memory needed to get out as quickly and safely as possible.

Key messages to plan your escape:

• Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all household members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home.

• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Choose the Right Equipment and Use It Properly – Cook and heat your home only with equipment designed and intended for cooking and heating.

Just A Thought: “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. ~Helen Keller