Adams County candidates state their case

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Election time is here – yard signs, door knocking, speech giving, parade marching, ad running, and early voting. Election Day is November 7 and your vote matters. The People’s Defender notified candidates on Facebook and the weekly editions to solicit comments about their campaigns, experiences, and aspirations. The following interviews are from those candidates who responded.

Mayoral Races

Peebles:

Austin Cross and Stephanie Harper are running for Mayor of Peebles.

Cross, a longtime resident of Adams County and a graduate of the University of Dayton is a member of the Peebles Council, where he has served for two years. He said that being on the Council “gave me some insight.” He has a vested interest in the success of Peebles as he is raising his family there. Cross believes Peebles is moving in the right direction, and he wants to do his best to serve.

Manchester:

The Mayoral race in Manchester has three contenders – incumbent Mayor B.J. Goodwin, Councilman Troy Jolly, and former Councilman Shawn Palmer.

Palmer was approached about a year ago by some Manchester residents who encouraged him to run for Mayor. Palmer is a lifelong Manchester resident and ran his business there for 34 years. He’s comfortable knocking on doors and talking to the town’s people. He said, “I want to get our town back where it used to be.” Palmer wants the town to be more involved in community gatherings like the Cruise-In and the recent Catfish Tournament. He said, “We’ve got to work together. And there’s a good core of people who can make a difference.” A primary focus for Palmer would be cleaning up the town and establishing accountability. He advocates for a structured and well-facilitated Council meeting and said, “Meetings should not last four hours.” As Mayor, Palmer’s goal is to have agendas and finance meetings completed on the Thursday before the regularly scheduled Council meeting. He also wants more comprehensive reporting from committee chairs. Palmer said, “If I have the privilege of being voted in, I’ll be at the community building four days a week. I’ll be there all day long.”

Mayor B.J. Goodwin of Manchester is seeking reelection. She said, “The year and ten months that I have been Mayor, I’ve seen things moving in the right direction. We are on the right path, and I want to continue.” Goodwin is happy with the progress that has been made during her term. She said, “Good things are happening slowly but surely, and everyone can see the accomplishments in the little time I have been in office.” Goodwin is almost at the 2-year mark of her mayorship. She said, “Can you imagine a 4-year term? I am just getting warmed up!”

Village Councils

Manchester:

Zollie Gardner, Dennis Barnd, Christine Henderson and Amanda Thompson are running for Manchester Village Council. Two individuals will be seated.

Manchester Councilman Dennis Barnd was voted into Council by a 4 to 1 vote in May of 2022 when Shawn Francis vacated his position. “I believe in the potential of Manchester. I believe there is a need for vision, optimism, and unity. We need to do away with the fighting,” Barnd said. He continued, “My goal is to regentrify the leadership in Manchester.” Barnd is concerned with the undesirable activities in Manchester and the individuals who wreak havoc in the community. He also wants to see a more structured Council meeting and ensure that notifications about meetings and minutes are timely.

Christine Henderson knows Manchester. Her family was one of the first settlers in Manchester. She has been a Councilwoman in Manchester for 13 years. Henderson is an Adams County retired teacher who has always had an interest in local government. She is experienced in finance and wants to keep the town in good standing. She keeps updated on levies and other items of importance. Henderson intends to keep EMS and Fire local to their Village. She said, “I have a good rapport with people and stay involved.” She continued, “I’m here, rooted, grounded, and interested in the town. Now that I have served for over 13 years, I better understand how local government works.”

Amanda Thompson has lived and worked in Manchester for over seven years. She has noticed the decline and believes that Manchester needs change. She said, “We need new people willing to put their personal vendettas aside and work together for the people.” After attending many Council meetings, Thompson realized how things had gotten to the current state and was told it had been that way for many years. She promises to listen and fight for what the community wants and needs. She said, “It takes a whole village, and I am willing to work with other Council members, the Mayor, and the village residents.” Thompson wants to beautify Manchester and make the residents feel safe. She said, “The possibilities are endless!”

Peebles:

Two individuals will be elected from the four candidates running for the Village Council in Peebles – Tammy Crothers, Amy Anderson, John Huffman and Larry Shiveley.

Lifelong Peebles resident Tammy Crothers has served on the Council for three years and is running for re-election. Crothers was passionate about a project that would bring new life to Peebles. She initiated “The Street of Life” project, which included new streetlights for the Village. Crothers also facilitated the purchase of a new gazebo in the center of town. She said the gazebo was purchased through donations and thinks it helps beautify the town. Crothers said someone recently told her they could see a change in Peebles. She said, “I love my community. Hopefully, I’ll get re-elected.” Crothers shared her vested interest and purpose to serve the Village. She concluded, “I hope the people from Peebles know I’m their voice. They know I’ll find an answer for them.”

Seaman:

Ethel Chambers, William Chambers and Trina Sparks are running for the two seats on the Seaman Council.

Ethel Chambers was appointed to the Seaman Village Council two years ago. She has enjoyed the experience and participated in getting things done. She is running for re-election. Chambers was a charter member of the Adams County Genealogical Society and served as President for 14 years. She is a lifelong resident of Seaman. Chambers has served her community in many capacities, including the Metropolitan Housing Board, Seaman Methodist Church and women’s group, Adams County Democratic Party, and now as a Seaman Councilwoman. She had a long career at the Seaman IGA, where she retired in 2009. Her past volunteer activity included the Seaman PTA, Alumni, and Adams County Senior Citizens.

Trina Sparks is running for re-election to Seaman Village Council. If elected, she will serve her third term. Trina has lived in Seaman her entire life. She initially ran for Council because she said it was time to step up and make things nice and welcoming for the community. Trina is most proud of the work and paving done to the Seaman streets. She said, “People can see where their tax dollars are going.” Trina believes it’s vital for folks to be interested in the Village. She said, “We can make a change.”

West Union:

Jason Francis, James Nichols and Rachael Hazelbaker-Hamilton are running for West Union Council. Nichols and Hazelbaker-Hamilton are write-in candidates. There are two open seats.

Rachael Hazelbaker-Hamilton heard about the open seat on the West Union Village Council and wanted to ensure the people had a voice. She is running as a write-in candidate. She said, “I’m running to return some common sense to our government.” As a wife, mother, and business owner in the community, she is concerned about the lack of police coverage. She said, “I’ll make it a priority to ensure 24-hour police protection.” She is also concerned about the amount of tax and fee increases. Hamilton said, “Their thirst for more and more levies is truly concerning.” She is running to restore fiscal “sanity” to the Village of West Union. She said, “I’m just a common citizen taking advantage of my right to run for public office. If elected, I will treat your money carefully and ensure that wasteful spending is eliminated.”

Jason Francis is running for re-election to the West Union Council. Of his time serving on the Council he said, “I have diligently addressed the questions and concerns of my constituents, ensuring their voices are heard. Additionally, I have consistently opposed tax increases to alleviate the burden on taxpayers. I have been steadfast in controlling expenditure and actively exploring avenues to save public funds. Moreover, I played a pivotal role in the development of a comprehensive zoning plan that safeguards the interests of landowners and taxpayers in West Union.” Francis’s accomplishments inspired him to run for re-election. He said, “I am committed to continuing the progress we have made and advocating for the welfare of our community.”

Winchester:

Winchester has three individuals running for the two Council seats – Amanda Klickner, Joyce Porter and Barry Lung.

Amanda Klickner is running for Winchester Council and is focused on three main issues. She wants to secure as much grant funding for the town as possible. She said, “So many grants are missed!” She believes the town needs to look at these alternative funding streams instead of immediately going to tax increases. She also wants to foster better communication and hear from the public before any policy changes. And she wants timely communication for any policy changes. Klickner wants to see a more substantial social media presence. Lastly, she desires better representation for the villagers and wants to hear from the people before changes are made. She said, “If they don’t come to us – let’s go to them. No more voting the way you think people would want you to vote. Let’s actually see what the people want!”

Joyce Porter is finishing the first of her four-year term with the Winchester Council. Porter said, “We have a lovely Council that works together well.” She initially ran for the Council because she wanted the Village to see good things for her community and ensure they were fiscally sound. Her goal for re-election is to keep this going.

Townships:

Several township trustee positions are on the November 7 ballot.

• Brush Creek’s race will elect one Trustee from the following candidates, Dustin Cox, David Heisler or Charles Hurd.

• Franklin will choose between Derek Byers and Thomas Perdue for Trustee.

• Green Township’s race is between Beverly Cox and Matthew Gray.

• Jefferson will choose a Trustee from four candidates, David Davis, Jr., Grant Jaeger, Jack Lewis, Chris McDaniel.

• Jefferson Fiscal Officer candidates are Ronald Boldman and Angela Caraway.

• Manchester will vote for Lonnie Bilyeu or Philip Colvin for their Trustee seat.

• Brock Pistole and Dewey West are running for Scott Township Trustee.

Brock Pistole has lived in Seaman his entire life and is finishing up his first term and running for re-election for Scott Township Trustee. Pistole explained that they have transitioned some of the roads from chip and seal to asphalt during his term. The Township purchased a mini-excavator to complete projects themselves. Pistole wants to be a part of the ongoing projects. Most recently, they are working to form a Township Fire and EMS. He said, “When we get that up and going, it will be a major asset to Scott Township.”

• Scott Township Fiscal Officer candidates are Marla Jones and Nolan Newman.

• Sprigg Township will choose a Trustee between Chuck Hayslip and Matt Leonard.

• Fiscal Officer candidates for Sprigg are Darrington White and Melissa Reese.

Darrington White from Sprigg Township recently graduated with honors from Morehead College with a bachelor’s in Business Administration. She came back to Adams County with a desire to serve. Since graduation, White opened her new business, Envious Brows, in West Union. She also serves clients in Morehead one day a week. She is a member of the Manchester Historical Society and The Adams County Chamber of Commerce. White is no stranger to politics as her grandfather, Doug White, is a former Adams County Commissioner, State Representative, and Ohio Senator. White has always been interested in politics and government. When the fiscal officer seat opened, she thought it would be a great way to utilize her education. She said, “I thought it would be a great way to serve my community and give back to a community that has given so much to me throughout my years here.”

Melissa Reese is a lifetime resident of Adams County, living on her family farm for 53 years. She retired from First State Bank two years ago, where she served in several capacities, and has 25 years of financial experience. Reese holds a double associate degree in Marketing and Management from the University of Kentucky. Regarding the Sprigg Township Fiscal Officer candidacy, Reese said, “It gives me a chance to put my financial experience to good use and give back.”

• Caleb Grooms and Joey Morrison are candidates for Tiffin Township Trustee.

Caleb Grooms, a lifelong resident of West Union, is running for his third term as Tiffin Township Trustee. Grooms explained every year, they work to do “more with less.” He said they have a great team. The Township continues to seek funding and work on projects like updating the roads. He said they are very proud of the upkeep of their cemeteries. He said, “We’ve made many improvements, and we feel like the Township is in pretty good shape right now.” Grooms wants to continue his role as trustee because he enjoys serving the people in his community. He said, “Growing up, I always wanted to be involved in politics. I really enjoy it. I have no hidden agendas. I just feel compelled to serve.”

• Wayne Township residents will vote for one of two Trustee candidates, Johnny Knechtly or Brett Barton.

Brett Barton is running for Wayne Township Trustee. Barton works at the Adams Soil and Water Conservation. He said, “I want to be a ‘hands-on’ Trustee and have a good working relationship with people.” Barton has a CDL and would help with projects. He wants to keep the Fire and EMS local.

• The candidates for Adams County Ohio Valley School Board are Rick Davis, Sally McDaniel and David Riley. Manchester School District will fill two seats. Their candidates are Megan Fuson and David McFarland.

Several candidates are running unopposed including David Hughes- Seaman Village Mayor, Jason Buda- West Union Village Mayor, Ken Shelton- Winchester Village Mayor, Michael Robinson- Bratton Township Trustee, Angie McCoy- Bratton Township Fiscal Officer, Charles Taylor- Brush Creek Township Fiscal Officer, Becky Sanders- Franklin Township Fiscal Officer, Joyce Rideout- Green Township Fiscal Officer, Justin Ross- Liberty Township Trustee, Shanda McClanahan- Liberty Township Trustee, Irene Shively- Manchester Township Fiscal Officer, Joshua Lloyd- Meigs Township Trustee, Carla Wesley- Meigs Township Fiscal Officer, Brenda Emery- Monroe Township Trustee, Angela Wikoff- Monroe Township Fiscal Officer, Randy Baldwin- Monroe Township Trustee, Jeff Roades- Oliver Township Trustee, Debra Rigdon- Oliver Township Fiscal Officer, David Vogler- Tiffin Township Fiscal Officer, Penny Tolle- Wayne Township Fiscal Officer, Rick Hardin- Winchester Township Trustee and Rae Jean Maddox- Winchester Township Fiscal Officer.

Let’s get out and vote!