“This is the judgment [that is, the cause for indictment, the test by which people are judged, the basis for the sentence]: the Light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the Light, for their deeds were evil. For every wrongdoer hates the Light, and does not come to the Light [but shrinks from it] for fear that his [sinful, worthless] activities will be exposed and condemned.” John 3:19-20

Nyctophobia is the extreme fear of the dark. The Cleveland Clinic reported nearly 45% of children 12 years old and younger fear the dark, and around 9% of adults still do. Personally, I don’t have an extreme fear of the dark; I would say it’s a mild discomfort. I am still uncomfortable doing things alone outside while it’s dark. I wonder, if fear of the dark is an issue in the physical, why aren’t more people concerned with spiritual darkness? Why isn’t there a desire to turn on the spiritual light?

John 3 tells us that people reject Jesus and His saving light because they love their darkness, iniquity, and sin more than the light that convicts them of those vices and demonic influences. Light exposes what isn’t visible in the dark, which means people are left with two choices when confronted with light. One, address the problem and take responsibility to change; or two, pretend the problem isn’t there, walk away from the light, and continue on in darkness.

“ But sexual immorality and all [moral] impurity [indecent, offensive behavior] or greed must not even be hinted at among you, as is proper among saints [for as believers our way of life, whether in public or in private, reflects the validity of our faith]. Let there be no filthiness and silly talk, or coarse [obscene or vulgar] joking, because such things are not appropriate [for believers]; but instead speak of your thankfulness [to God]. For be sure of this: no immoral, impure, or greedy person—for that one is [in effect] an idolater—has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God [for such a person places a higher value on something other than God].

Let no one deceive you with empty arguments [that encourage you to sin], for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience [those who habitually sin]. So do not participate or even associate with them [in the rebelliousness of sin]. For once you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord; walk as children of Light [live as those who are native-born to the Light] (for the fruit [the effect, the result] of the Light consists in all goodness and righteousness and truth), trying to learn [by experience] what is pleasing to the Lord [and letting your lifestyles be examples of what is most acceptable to Him—your behavior expressing gratitude to God for your salvation]. Do not participate in the worthless and unproductive deeds of darkness, but instead expose them [by exemplifying personal integrity, moral courage, and godly character]; for it is disgraceful even to mention the things that such people practice in

secret. But all things become visible when they are exposed by the light [of God’s precepts], for it is light that makes everything visible.” Ephesians 5:3-13

Consider this: you walk into a room you haven’t visited in a while. You have visitors arriving soon. Upon opening the door and switching on the lights, you find a huge spider web behind the door. It’s huge and yucky and impossible to ignore.

Two options come to mind. One: start cleaning and clearing that web out. Work to eliminate all traces of the web and feel safe knowing there’s no trace left. Two: move and object in front of the web, prop the door open to obscure it further, and turn the light off, and come up with a clever excuse for leaving the lights off when company arrives.

Option two sounds absurd. Yet, this is the reality of so many walking in darkness. Jesus is the only light to cure the spiritual sickness in the world- darkness, sin. Unless those who love Jesus start standing strong in self-reflection, integrity of light and purity, those who need evangelism won’t see the difference or the need to change.

Christ followers, are we living in such a way that is different than the world? Do our lives shine the light of Jesus? Are we grieved when we sin and then repent? Worry, gossip, anger, judgment, greed, idolatry, lust, backstabbing, duplicity, unforgiveness- these are sins, yet too often we try to cover them up as personality traits or emotions we are intitled to. These sins are running around the body of Christ hurting others and giving a false impression of our precious Jesus.

Christians, It’s time to clean the web of sin from our own hearts before we can hope to impact the Kingdom. It’s time to switch on the light and live in integrity. We are meant to live in unity, peace, grace, mercy, forgiveness, and boldness. It’s time to stand out. It’s time to bring people to Jesus. The fields are ripe for harvest.

“But whoever practices truth [and does what is right—morally, ethically, spiritually] comes to the Light, so that his works may be plainly shown to be what they are—accomplished in God [divinely prompted, done with God’s help, in dependence on Him].” John 3:21