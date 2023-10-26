Democratic fundraising dinner was October 20

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Annual Adams County Democratic Party Fall Fundraising Dinner was held on October 20. The People’s Defender was invited to attend the event.

Becky Foster’s CTC’s Culinary Class provided a lovely meal and friendly service, followed by Lauren Worley’s introduction of the featured speaker, State Representative Dani Isaacsohn from Cincinnati.

Isaacsohn is a first-generation American. His family came here from Israel. He expressed gratitude for all the support he has received throughout the state and country these past two weeks. Isaacsohn is serving his first term in the legislature and represents the city of Cincinnati. His speech focused on accountability and highlighted the pursuit of more public school funding and raising teacher salaries. He noted the success of increasing school funding by 13% but at the compromise of quadrupling private school funding in the budget. He said, “And it’s not going to school choice. It’s going to parents who have already made the choice to send their kids to private schools to subsidize that choice and the voucher dollar amount.” He also noted that they raised teacher’s pay to $35,000, but it seems unbelievable that this is a historic increase.

Isaacsohn is familiar with suburban school districts and has been working to learn more about rural districts. Although there are differences, he feels the conversations are much the same. He said, “The challenges we face in our urban areas in the places I represent in Cincinnati are similar to the ones facing rural, particularly Appalachian communities.” Isaacsohn continued, “Here’s the big difference. The kids in Cincinnati have me as their state representative, and I am working as hard as I possibly can to fight for them, but I am a super minority.” He went on to express his disgust that there are children in schools who show up hungry when Ohio had an $8 billion historic surplus this year. He said they were told that universal free breakfast and lunch were too expensive, but they did over a billion dollars in private school vouchers in the same year. He said, “It’s not about the money – it’s about the choices and holding our elected leaders accountable to the choices they are making.”

“I think there is hope in an Urban Appalachian Coalition,” said Isaacsohn. He seeks encouragement to find “wins” on the abovementioned issues. He said, “There are things we can do as Democrats that prove that we are providing for people who need help the most.” He shared, “The day-to-day work is tax cuts for corporate interests – tax cuts for the highest earners. That’s what we are passing – it just isn’t making the headlines. It’s the same old story, but we can do better and hold them accountable.”

Isaacsohn also discussed Ohio having a high rate of non-voters. He again referenced accountability for our elected officials and the critical issue of drawing our district maps. He said, “Tell them that you see them and are paying attention.”

The evening continued with acknowledgments from Democratic Vice Chair Linda Stepp. Attorney D.J. Osborne announced his candidacy for Prosecuting Attorney. A delightful auction followed announcements with the auctioneering talents of the Honorable Judge Brett Spencer and his assistants, the Honorable Judge Roy Gabbert, Tim Brady, and Jane Shupert. There was lighthearted fun, laughter, and a final reminder to get out and vote.