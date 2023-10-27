Fannie McCue has been murdered. The question is who did this heinous act. The coroner’s inquest is in session and the jury has called Dr. Charles Venable, Dr. J. E. Early and Dr. Hugh Nelson to testify according to the findings they found upon making a thorough examination of the murder victim’s body.

Dr. Venable made a complete examination of the body in company with Dr. Early in the presence of Dr. Frank McCue, Sam’s younger brother. Dr. Venable described the gunshot wound which entered slightly to the left of the collar bone and ranged downward to the right, fracturing the fourth, fifth and sixth ribs, some of the shot penetrating the backbone. There were five distinct prints of fingers on the throat of the deceased—one on one side and four on the other—as if she had been choked with the left hand. Dr. Veneable went on to state that he noticed also that a nail on one of the fingers of the deceased was bent back and broken. (Evidently the poor woman had desperately clutched the assailant when he was choking her to death!) Above the hole made by the shot, the gown was torn and the lace around the neck was torn nearly off. The body of the ear was cut nearly in two, and there was much discoloration. The nose wound bled, but no bones were broken. The wound at the back of her head was slight and may have been produced after death, when she fell or was thrown into the bath tub. Dr. Early’s statement was of facts and were identical with the information given by Dr. Venable.

As to the wounds on the person of Samuel McCue, these gentlemen and Dr. Nelson concurred that the wounds were insignificant and resulted from blows that would not produce unconsciousness.

Dr. Early stated that when he first saw Mr. McCue on the floor, I saw no wound on him, but later noticed a slight abrasion on the right cheek bone and he was wiping it with a handkerchief. Dr. Early went on to state that he had examined it the next day and it appeared as if someone had skinned their knee on a rock. He stated he also examined Sam’s head and found no evidence of injury whatever.

Next, Sam McCue was called to give testimony and to be questioned by the court. Sam stated that he and Fannie had left for church, leaving Willie reading at the bureau. Willie didn’t want to go to church, but was going to pay a social call. Sam stated they had instructed Willie to turn down the gas. Later, when we returned from church the front door was unlocked. I picked up the paper and read the Council proceedings and I think Mrs. McCue was undressing in the meantime, and talking about her trip. She laid her clothes on the chair. I had gone over to my chiffonier and took my coat off and my collar and my negligee shirt. I was standing at my buffet and I noticed some figure moving toward me, I think I rushed over towards the gun which stands in the corner – we keep it there – and that is about all I remember. I think I must have been unconscious after that. After answering several questions, Sam added a new twist to that night’s murder scene which had not been heard before. Earlier Sam had stated when he had awakened from unconsciousness, he was in the upstairs hall which seemed to be filled with smoke and smelled of gun powder. However, this time Sam states he called for their house boy, John Perry. John Perry was a sixteen old colored boy, who lived in a room directly behind the McCue’s upstairs bathroom where Fannie’s body had been found.

As Sam continues to answers questions, public feeling is beginning to grow more and more hostile toward him. Monday evening, the jury adjourns until Wednesday to give way to the funeral on Tuesday.

Next week the coroner’s inquest continues with a big surprise! Sorry but, you will have to wait until next week to find out.