By Julia McCane-Knox

Join us for an exciting adventure! Join us during the week of Octiber 29- November 4 as we explore the following Storytime themes: Halloween, Folklore, Trips, or Imagination. During Storytime, we will learn phonics, art, math, reading, and motor skills. Additionally, families will receive an Enrichment Kit for continued learning, helping children to achieve the skills they need for kindergarten.

Halloween Storytime will be on Tuesday, October 31, at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Halloween is Coming” rhyme, create a Torn Paper Jack-o’-Lantern Craft, go on a Candy Scavenger Hunt, and listen to “The Night Before Halloween” by Natasha Wing. Three Billy Goats Gruff Storytime will be on Wednesday, November 1 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Lively Letters,” make Three Billy Goats Gruff Stick Puppets, and listen to “The Three Billy-Goats Gruff” by Ellen Appleby.

Going on a Trip Storytime will be on Thursday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “The Wheels on the Bus,” participate in a Packing Activity, and listen to “Wombat Walkabout” by Carol Shields. In addition, Imagination Storytime will be on Thursday, November 2 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake” and listen to “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination” by Kimberly and James Dean. We will also participate in indoor camping imaginative play, pretending to build a fire and roast marshmallows and hot dogs.

Calling all children aged 6 – 11! Are you looking for an entertaining and creative way to spend your afternoon? Join us at Crafternoon at 3:30 p.m. each Thursday, at the West Union Library. You’ll find a wide range of activities to choose from. Get your craft on with our exciting crafting projects, challenge your friends to some fun games, or put your problem-solving skills to the test with our challenging puzzles. If you prefer STEAM activities, then get ready to solve problems with engineering! Build, create, and explore with our K’NEX Model Building Set at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at the Peebles Library. Stop in to join the fun.

Hey teens! Are you looking for an exciting way to show off your love for your favorite book, comic, movie, manga, or TV show? Look no further than our upcoming Cosplay Club from 1:30 – 3 p.m., on Saturday, November 4 at the Manchester Library! We encourage all participants to come dressed as their favorite characters. We can’t wait to see what creative and imaginative costumes everyone comes up with. Need some inspiration for your costume? No problem! Connect with other cosplayers and share tips and ideas for bringing your character to life. Don’t miss this opportunity to show off your cosplay skills and connect with fellow fans!

Ready to spice up the library? Adults are invited to our Recipe Swap Club at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2 at the Manchester Library. We’re asking each participant to bring one or two mouth-watering Soup Recipes to share with the group. Participants can choose to print out their recipe or save it to a flash drive to print in the library. Participants are welcome to bring a prepared Soup, as well. We can’t wait to dig into all the deliciousness at our soup-themed get-together!

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library : 937-386-2556.