By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Madison Purvis, a sophomore at Peebles High School, competed in the SSHBEA Spotted Horse Celebration on September 19 in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

On the horse “Night Crawlin”, owned by Jason Porter of Peebles, captured the World Grand Championship in the Country Pleasure Juvenile Three-Year Old category plus was the Country Pleasure 12-17 Reserve World Champion and the Country Pleasure Juvenile Three-Year Old Reserve World Championship.

On “Dangerous Wolf”. owned by Sally McDaniel and Makenna Purvis of Peebles, Madison was the Country Pleasure AOT Youth World Grand Champion and the Country Pleasure Amateur Novice Rider World Champion.