Costume Winners 0 – 23 months: 1st – Xyla Francis; 2nd – Daelynn Long; 3rd – Brian Preston

Costume Winners 2 – 4 years: 1st – Kingstyn Curtis; 2nd – Kieran Combess ;3rd – Zayden (no last name provided)

Costume Winners 5 – 8 years: 1st – Addilyn Harris; 2nd Alora Reeves; 3rd – Will (no last name provided)

Costume Winners 9 – 12 years: 1st – Kaeden Swayne; 2nd – Mya Ober; 3rd – Ally Fooce

Costume Winners 13 – 15 years: 1st – Dallas (No last name provided); 2nd – Gabe Stewart; 3rd – Diego Buschard Diaz

Costume Winners 16-18 years: 1st – Rylie Abbott; 2nd – Chloe Baker; 3rd – Adam Lynch