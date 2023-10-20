This week we continue to look into the murder of Fannie McCue, wife of the former mayor of Charlottesville, Sam McCue. A Coroner’s jury was formed which was made up of Dr. W. D. Macon, Coroner, Wm H. Wood, C.W. Hulfish, Charles Sinclair, J.A. Gilmore and W.G. Saltsman. Four of these gentlemen lived on Park Street, almost in a stone’s throw of the McCue home.

The first sessions were convened on Monday following the murder of the evening before. The meeting was held in secret in a room on the first floor of the McCue home, while the victim of the murder that was being investigated lay in her casket in an upper room. Later sessions were held elsewhere, and, in response to a very strong public sentiment, the taking of testimony was done with open doors. It was while the inquest was proceeding at his home that Sam McCue was called before it to tell what he knew.

Previous to the meeting of the jury McCue had given several different versions of the affair. To his neighbor, Mrs. Frank A. Massie, whose residence was across the street and who was among the first to reach the house. Sam stated, “A burglar has shot and killed Fannie,” he said, “and has escaped.” Mrs. Massie asked, “What is that on your face? Referring to what she describes as “a little scraped place.” Sam replied, “The rascal must have shot me too.” Mrs. Massie said Sam walked up and down the hall holding his head, and that, when his 17 yr. old son, Willie came in, he said “Your mother is dead. A burglar has killed her.” Willie became hysterical, and his father said to Mrs. Massie, “Yes, she is dead.”

Policeman, D. C. Grady, who was possibly the first person to arrive on the scene of the murder, after Dr. Frank C. McCue, testified that Sam told him someone had nearly killed him and had probably killed Fannie. He went on to state that he had complained of his head and chest hurting and said he did not know who had done the deed. Grady stated he began a search of the house and later went to the bathroom. The body of Mrs. McCue was on the rug. Mr. McCue came to the bathroom door and said, “She is dead.” Sam continued, “My God, my Maker, who could have had enough against me to do me this way and to kill my wife.” Grady stated that as he had entered the house, Sam was standing near the phone. Grady stated he had made a through search of the house and was in the room when Sam’s son, “Willie” came in and his father told him his mother was dead. Both cried a great deal. He went onto to say that Sam said he was undressing when he heard a rattling and looked around. He saw a dirty greasy man as if a railroad man. He reached for his gun, but the man got hold of him before he got the gun. They had a tussle before he (Sam) was knocked out. “Mr. McCue said his wife was in the room when the man came in.”

Judge R. T. Duke, testified he had seen Sam a short time after the death of Mrs. McCue, probably only a few minutes had elapsed. The judge told of the interview: “I reside diagonally across the street from the residence of Mr. McCue. I had gone to my brother’s house in the country that afternoon and arrived home about 9 o’clock at night. Soon after reaching home., I went to my library and read about five minutes when the phone rang and I heard of the tragedy. “I grabbed my pistol and ran to the McCue house, rushed up stairs into a room and saw Mr. McCue lying on the sofa. Willie was kneeling by him and was very hysterical. I asked Mr.

McCue what had happened. He said he and his wife had been to church and incidentally referred to the sermon. On arriving home, he said he heard a noise in the hall and went out and grappled with a man. He broke away from the man and went and got his gun. As he returned with the gun the man knocked him down and got the gun. I advised that Mr. McCue take some morphia. He emphatically refused to take it and told us to go and look after his poor wife. I went to see his wife and found her body on the bed. One glance was sufficient. “I then returned to where Mr. McCue was lying on a sofa. He rolled off the sofa and as he did so, I noticed blood on the sleeve of his undershirt. I got to the house between 9:30 and 10 o’clock. Mr. McCue was perfectly rational. His pulse was beating rapidly, but he was rational. He was not excited as I was. He was not very excited. “I was very much surprised that Mr. McCue should have referred to a portion of Dr. G. L. Petrie’s sermon that night.”

The next witness was William Hurley, a colored man whom Sam had frequently employed to care for his stock. Mr. Hurley stated, “I saw Mr. McCue this afternoon.” He told me that someone had come in the house and killed his wife and nearly killed him. He said he saw a man in the mirror as he (McCue) was standing in front of it taking the buttons out of his shirt – that his wife was then in the bathroom. He then went and got his gun, put two shells in it and started to the door; when he got to the door he was struck and knocked senseless. The man was a dirty, greasy looking white man, he said.”

Next week we will hear testimony from the physicians who examined the dead body of the murder victim and a witness by the name of John Perry.