The “No Limits” Foundation announces 2nd Annual Celebration

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Carl and Debbie Riggins of Turnt Up Entertainment and the “No Limits” Foundation announce the second annual “No Limits” Celebration on November 4 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. at The Sound Farm at 2166 Graces Run Road inWinchester, Ohio. The event is presented by the Manchester Veterans Club, American Legion Post 325, VFS Post 8287, and Auxiliaries.

The Riggins, whose DJ side business is big on entertaining a crowd, started last year with a musical production to raise financial support for their efforts in obtaining mentors and providing activities for children at the Wilson Children’s Home. Carl said he hopes to make this year’s show even more spectacular.

Last year’s event was a huge success, bringing in about $12,000. This year is on track to raise even more as generous donors continue contributing to the foundation. Debbie shared that they’ve already sold many sponsorship packages.

Carl, Debbie, and the mentors of the foundation have accomplished a busy year of activities for the children. Among the many events, the foundation provided for the children were life skills classes and CPR certifications for six young residents. They enjoyed a fishing trip, a field trip to a hunting lodge, bowling night, horse riding, hair appointments, Christmas party and crafts, outdoor movie night, cookout and waterslide day, guitar lessons, Cherry Fork Gym rental for recreation, jewelry making class, shopping, and art classes. The funding was also used to purchase hygiene products, school supplies, snacks and meals, an outdoor movie projector and screen, mentor background checks, and Christmas decorations for a reunited family.

The Celebration, emceed by Turnt Up DJs, showcases the talents of West Union High School Band and director Carl Schneider, the West Union High School Chamber Choir, Harry Pedigo Music, the RULH Color Guard, Daniel Horsley, Honey Hush, Stu Lax, Carl Riggins, Ben Jones, and L&M Dance.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and bid on the silent auction items. Tickets are $25 each, and the proceeds benefit the children of the Wilson Children’s Home. Scan the barcodes below to purchase tickets or donate.