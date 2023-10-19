Coats For Kids Auction helps keep our kids warm

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The heart of small groups from Adams County who show great love never ceases to amaze me.

While preparing a story for Season’s Magazine on the “Season of Giving,” I learned of another yearly fundraiser hosted by the members of The Christian Union Church in West Union. This year’s “Coats for Kids Auction” was held on Saturday, October 14. The heartwarming event is meant to provide children extra warmth this winter. Organizer Jeff Kimberly said that the proceeds would go towards buying coats for schoolchildren in need from the four schools in the county.

The auction offered a variety of new and “white elephant sale” holiday gifts and a delicious display of baked goods. Jeff Newman of H&R Block served as the evening’s auctioneer with the Honorable Judge Roy Gabbert by his side. The two made a perfect duo of good-humored and enthusiastic salesmen. I was afraid to make eye contact with Newman, who was way too convincing that bidders go just $5 higher. While Gabbert’s favorite sayings of the night were, “I believe I would – I think you should.” And – “One more time!”

Laughter abounded for over two hours as the auction carried on, bringing in up to $200 for nine yeast rolls. The rolls may have been the highest bid price of the evening, but many other confections brought in some major dough (and not bread dough). Gabbert said, “Everything here is guaranteed tonight.” He and Newman did an outstanding job of selling every product, telling many they’d received the “bargain of the night.”

There may have been a few embellishment antics as to where and what the products were and who may have signed the bottom of some items, but it was all in good fun and kept the bidders offering more. Gabbert modeled a purse, telling folks it was “designer,” and eventually added a cash surprise to seal the deal.

One young bidder, Colton Phipps, yelled a “$500” bid for Grandma Carol’s no baked cookies. A bid that his parents reduced to $50, but he won the cookies, nonetheless. Those no-bakes must be excellent. This reporter’s hubby won a delectable red raspberry pie that Gabbert promised was made with berries from the raspberry trees right here in Adams County. My mouth is still watering over the German chocolate cake awarded to a higher bidder. Newman and Gabbert served to sell items and purchased some high-end bakes. Many attendees walked away with loot, and most of it was sweet.

Christian Union parishioner Corbett Phipps reported the auction brought in $3815.00 – a fantastic collection. An intimate gathering of folks in a church fellowship hall formed a community of laughing, loving, and giving. In return, a child will receive a warm coat, never realizing what a blessing it was to those of us who were a part of it.