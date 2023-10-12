By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams and surrounding counties host many a fall festival each year. On September 30, Scioto County held the Otway Covered Bridge Festival and Car Show. There was a ribbon cutting for a new half-mile paved walking path that connects local parks.

This historical Otway Covered Bridge is the last covered bridge still standing in Scioto County and spans Scioto Brush Creek. The Otway Historical Society’s mission is to maintain the bridge and the park grounds. The Otway Bridge was built in 1874 and renovated in 2014.

Jody Newton-McAllister, President of Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, Inc., and the Otway Historical Society said of the Festival, “The weather was fantastic, and we experienced the largest crowd of any fall festival to date. The event is a major fundraiser for the Otway Historical Society, whose job is to maintain the Otway Covered Bridge and Park grounds.” McAllister explained that this was the first year combining the Otway Covered Bridge Festival with the Car Show.

Over two dozen handmade quilts created by the Late Bloomers Quilt Guild lined the inside of the bridge. Festival goers voted by secret ballot for quilt favorites, and there was a quilt raffle to support a local organization of their choosing. McAllister said, “It takes a couple dozen or more to fill that space.” Local artisans and vendors displayed merchandise and talent, including maple syrup, honey, wooden crafts, homemade soap, and baked goods. Food vendors offered beans cooked over an open fire, smoked bologna and pork sandwiches, hamburgers, and hot dogs. And for those with a sweet tooth, many confections were available.

The musical talents of Kenny and Cindy Taylor, Steve Free, Donna Cunningham, and Nevertheless Ministries entertained. Doug Riley demonstrated his blacksmith talents. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources allowed visitors to try archery. The car show featured over thirty cars competing in four categories – Rat Rods, Classical Restorations, Most Original Survivor, and a People’s Choice.

McAllister said the great weather was the reason for the excellent turnout. “I think the combination of the Car Show and the Fall Festival was the key to making it the most successful one we’ve had so far.”