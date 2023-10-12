The 2nd Annual All In Foster Care Summit

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Anyone who does anything to help a child in his (her) life is a hero” (Fred Rogers).

The second annual All In Foster Care Summit is October 20 at the Adams County Christian School, 187 Willow Drive, West Union, from 4 – 9 p.m. The time change is a key change from last year, so people who work during the day can participate in the sessions. Speakers at this year’s event are primarily local and bring a wealth of experience and information. Breakouts during lunch provide additional information from various speakers.

Don Bowles will help facilitate the day. Bowles and wife Venita are the owners of DreamCatcher Communication and share a passion for the youth of our community.

Deputy Sheriff Randy Walters will present on foster parenting. He and his wife Billie have fostered since 2005 and adopted four children in their care.

Christie Merz is a recovering addict and mother who had a mission to get well and be present for her child. During an extremely desperate time, she welcomed a solid support system. Merz brought her child home with new purpose and determination and is now the mother of two.

Long-time Adams County resident Danielle Poe is the Director of Behavioral Health for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. Poe is deeply involved in the community and strives to educate others on making healthy choices, trauma, drug and alcohol prevention, and the importance of collaborative efforts.

Emily Stephens represents The Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development. Stephens is a part of “It Takes 100% Heart to Foster and Adopt in Ohio.”

Regional Coach for OhioKan, Lisa Remy will describe her role of working with Navigators serving kinship and adoptive families. She is passionate about ensuring necessary support for the people she serves.

Adams County’s Assistant CASA Director and Court Investigator, Kelsey Redmon, communicates on the Court Appointed Special Advocate program and her efforts to fill the gaps between the Courts and Children’s Services. Redmon significantly focuses on kinship placement and works for the children’s best interests.

Brooklyn Fleshman works for Adams County Children Services. Although she has served in many capacities, she is now the Ongoing Supervisor for CPS, where she will work in the management aspect of child welfare.

Growing up in neighboring Brown County, Sarah Burns was in and out of “the system.” Her message is “Break the Cycle.” Burns describes healing from her traumas and working to help others through their journey. She vows, “Alcohol abuse, drug abuse, physical and mental abuse, and poverty was MY childhood, but it won’t be my own child’s story.”

Brandon Perry is a Peer Recovery Specialist for the Adams County Health Department. Perry will share his and his wife Amanda’s life-changing story of becoming kinship providers.

Shayla Tumbleson knows the heartache of having her children removed due to her addiction. Through the Adams County Health Department and the support of Tara Plymesser, Tumbleson realized her potential. OhioMeansJobs helped Tumbleson on her road to independence, allowing her to become a Peer Supporter.

A Voice for Kids, Inc.’s Matthew Pfeiffer speaks from the heart on a subject he knows well – child abuse. Pfeiffer started his non-profit after winning a national award with T-Mobile in 2019. He continues his work on policies to ensure no child goes through the abuse he and his sisters endured in their youth. Speaking about his failed adoption and foster care experiences, Pfeiffer will captivate listeners with his ability to share and smile. Listen to his message on how we all can do our part to prevent abuse.

Veronica Grooms, Adams County Common Pleas Court Administrator, and Foster Care Summit Coordinator, explained there are currently 183 children in Adams County in a placement situation, whether residential, foster, or kinship. Sixty-one other children are on court-ordered protective supervision.

Why attend this year’s Summit? You will learn how you can help. The Foster Care Summit provides crucial information on ways the community can help children and foster parents live out successful stories and steps for those interested in becoming foster parents. Grooms said, “We can change the narrative.”

Get informed and involved. Registration is free but necessary for planning. Scan the QR code on the Foster Care Summit advertisement in this paper or call Veronica Grooms at (937) 544-8774. Chick-Fil-A will provide dinner.

“There’s only one thing more precious than our time, and that’s what we spend it on.” – Leo Christopher.