This week we continue to uncover the dark secrets in the life of Sam McCue and his mistress, the beautiful Hattie Marshall. Hattie Doris (Pratt) Marshall was born in 1882, in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Sam had been seeing Hattie behind Fannie’s back for quite some time it seems. On August second just some 30 days before Fannie was murdered, Hattie had gone to Sam’s law office to seek a divorce from her husband, Lester Marshall.

We learned last week that Hattie had sent an affectionate letter to Lester in Earlysville, asking him to come and see her on Monday morning, September fifth. Lester received the letter on Saturday, September third, the day before the murder of Fannie McCue. Surprised and thinking it strange that Hattie would ask him of all people to come and see her. For what possible purpose would Hattie want to see him? She was suing him for divorce and had made it pretty plain she never wanted to lay eyes on him again. So, why send this flirtatious letter to him? He knew Hattie always had a plan. He also knew; he didn’t trust her. Hattie was beautiful but behind those beautiful brown eyes one could see flashes of darkness. Hattie only cared about Hattie and what Hattie wanted.

Lester told the police, Hattie had told everyone that he was not making any defense to the divorce suit, but that was not true. Hattie was claiming custody of both children but Lester had filed a cross bill and was asking the court to give him the oldest child. Lester continued on to state, Hattie had told him the youngest child was not his and therefore he would not claim kinship.

Lester disclosed these comments to the police as he was being questioned as to his where abouts during the time of the murder. On this occasion, Lester was certainly speaking in anger and the reliability of his comments may not hold true. Upon questioning Hattie Marshall, she firmly denied all of his accusations as flat out lies.

Lester didn’t go to Charlottesville on Monday but traveled there by train on Tuesday. Hattie received him coldly and refused to make up with him. Lester asked Hattie, why she had sent for him if this was how she felt? She replied that for a few hours after the murder he was under suspicion and she wanted him to come and clear himself. Lester told her that can’t be true as I received your letter on Saturday morning before the crime took place! To which Hattie, tossed her head back and slammed the door in Lester’s face.

Lester went to the police station in Charlottesville that morning after meeting with Hattie. He demanded to talk to whomever was in charge of the investigation of the murder of Mrs. McCue. The detective who had been hired to investigate the murder escorted Lester into a small room where they could talk privately. Lester quickly told his side of the story which included how his wife, Hattie had sent him a letter asking him to come back from Earlysville to see her on Monday morning. Lester told the detective that all Sam and Hattie wanted was to put a noose around his

neck for something they had committed. Lester handed Hattie’s letter over to the detective and told him to read the letter for himself.

One thing is for sure, if Lester had reached Charlottesville “early Monday morning” as the letter had requested, his chances of being dealt with would have been very severe.

So, who killed Fannie McCue? Next week we continue to uncover more dark secrets in the lives of our ancestors.