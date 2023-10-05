Submitted by Hannah Hesler

NAHS FFA Reporter

On Friday September 22, the North Adams FFA took 12 members to the District 9 Soil Judging Contest at Wilmington College.

The Soil Judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production and determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other non farm uses. Both the North Adams Ag Team and the Urban Team placed first overall.

Members of the Ag Team are Hannah Hesler, Jasmine Hill, Cooper Roush, Colin Tolle, Elijah Disher and Preston Call. Members of the Urban Team are Shaye Goon, Anna Armstrong, Cameron McCann, Brooke Newman, Jackson Harper and Elizabeth Raines.