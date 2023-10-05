William “Bill” Burgess, age 80 years of Dunkinsville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Bill was born on January 23, 1943, the son of the late Orville Burgess and Edna Mae (Daniel) Burgess in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother Gladys Burgess, wife Virginia “Ginny” Burgess, daughter Anita Huber, andfour brothers Orville, Rudolph, Larue, and Richard Burgess.

Bill retired from DP&L after 37 years, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and was known affectionally as “Cowboy Bill”.

Survivors include daughter, Jackie Browning of Lynx, Ohio; step-daughters, Lora Fuchs of Ironwood, Michigan and Tracey Lamp-Perdue of Columbus, Ohio; brother Danny Burgess of Piqua, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Drue Lane officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.