Jean Douglas, 95 years of age of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Jean was born on November 7, 1927 in Seaman, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis and Bessie (McCann) West. Jean attended the Conaway Chapel Church, in Peebles. She took great pride in caring for her family and home. Jean belonged to the Adams County Genealogical Society and the Adams County Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Paul Douglas, who passed away in April 2019, and by a sister.

Jean is survived by her sons, Steve (Sandy) Douglas of Peebles, Dave (Deb) Douglas of Wellston and Roger (Debbie) Douglas of Peebles; and her daughters, Susan (Kenny) Smith of Piketon and Carol Ann (Ronnie) Anderson of Peebles. She also leaves her brothers, Loren (Della) West of Union, Ohio and Phillip (Gloria) West of New Mexico. Jean will be missed by her eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation, on Friday, October 6, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley,215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.