Ryan Scott Sutter, age 49, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 14, 1974 in Mariemont to the late Leslie Everette and Pamela Lynn (York) Sutter. In addition to his parents he was preceded by one son, Tyler Wait, and one brother, Steven Sutter.

Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Angie Sutter of Sardinia; three children, Taylor Sutter, Savannah Sutter and Aaron Wait; two sisters, Julie (Brian) Everette of Ragley, Louisiana and Stephannie Muskoph of Eastgate in Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Ryan was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as listening to classic rock music and cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial donations may be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693 or by phone at (937) 544-2121.

Mr. Sutter is being cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.